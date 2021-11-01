New Delhi: After much delay, the medical entrance exam – National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 – results have been declared on Monday. And just like last year, this year too the top rank holder has obtained full marks. In fact top three rank holders have obtained 720 out of 720 marks. Mrinal Kutteri from Hyderabad has got All India Rank 1 followed by Tanmay Gupta from Delhi at rank 2, and Karthika G Nair from Mumbai at AIR 3. Karthika is also topper among females.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DECLARED: NTA Releases Final Answer Key At neet.nta.nic.in; Check Cut-Off, Toppers List

Nikhar Bansal of Agra has secured an All India Rank of 5 with 715 marks out of 720. This is Nikhar’s first attempt and he goal is to secure a seat at AIIMS Delhi. Also Read - NEET Result 2021 DELAYED, Students Get Restless | What we Know so Far

The NTA, before announcing the result on its official website, had sent the scorecards to students via email. The result is now available at neet.nta.nic.in. Those who will score more than the cut-off will become eligible for 15 per cent of all India quota counselling. In 15 per cent All India Quota shall only be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For the admission to 85 per cent, the states shall conduct individual counselling. Also Read - NEET Result 2021: NTA NEET-UG Scorecards Shortly At neet.nta.nic.in, Counselling Website UPDATED | Details Here

How to check NEET results

– Visit the official website https://neet.nta.nic.in

– On the homepage, go to the NEET UG 2021 results available on the homepage

– Now, enter your credentials such as date of birth, roll number, and other details

– Within a few seconds, NEET UG 2021 result will be displayed on the screen

– Verify the details and download the scorecard for future use

The exam was conducted on September 12 and over 16 lakh students appeared in the medical entrance test. NTA will prepare the all India merit list on the basis of cut-off and marks secured by the candidate. Soon after NEET Result 2021 is declared, the counselling process will begin. Admissions to all seats of undergraduate medical/dental courses will be done through NEET (UG) – 2021. The counselling schedule will be announced soon.

The NEET 2021 passing marks has been mentioned below.

General Category – 50th percentile- NEET cut-off marks 720-138

SC/ST/OBC – 40th percentile- NEET cut-off marks 137-108

General-PwD – 45th percentile- NEET cut-off marks 137-122

SC/ST/OBC-PwD 40th percentile- NEET cut-off marks 121-108

NEET (UG) is a three-hour-long exam of 720 marks divided into 3 sections for granting admission to 83,075 medical, 26,949 dental, 52,720 AYUSH, and 603 veterinary seats in India. Aspirants securing the NEET 2021 qualifying cut-off will be called for participating in NEET 2021 counselling.