NTA NEET-UG 2021 Latest Update: While there was a huge demand from a section of medical aspirants to shift NEET-UG 2021, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the admit cards for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test soon. Once the conducting body releases the admit card, candidates appearing in the NEET 2021 exam can visit the official website— neet.nta.nic.in. and download their hall tickets using their application number, date of birth, and security pin.Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2021 Demand: 'Keep a Window of 7-14 Days', NSUI Urges Education Minister to Reconsider Holding Medical Entrance Exam

NEET-UG 2021: Follow these steps to download admit card Also Read - #JusticeforNEETUGAspirants Trends on Twitter After Officials Confirm NEET 2021 Will be Held as Scheduled

Visit the official website of NTA NEET- neet.nta.nic.in Click on the admit card download link A login page will appear on the screen Log in using your credentials Your NEET 2021 NEET-UG 2021 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen Download the NEET admit card 2021 Take a printout for future reference

NEET-UG 2021 to be held as per schedule Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2021 Till October: 7 Reasons Why Students are Demanding Deferment of Medical Entrance Exam

Amid growing clamour to postpone the NEET 2021 exam, Vineet Joshi, Director General of the National Testing Agency confirmed that NEET Exam 2021 will not be postponed. “There is no direct clash of NEET with other exams, thus the medical exam will be held as scheduled next month”, Joshi told India TV.

Besides, officials from the ministry of education have also asserted that changes in NEET-UG dates will lead to indefinite delay owing to other precariousness, thus the exam will be held as scheduled.

More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols

The national-level medical entrance test for over 16 lakh registered students, was earlier scheduled for August 1. However, it had to be deferred due to an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases during the second wave. The entrance test will now be conducted on September 12. Owing to the pandemic, the number of cities where the examination will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres will also be increased from 3,862 used in the previous exams.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had asserted that to ensure adherence to COVID-19 protocols, face mask will be provided to all candidates at the centre. Staggered time slots during entry and exit, contactless registration, proper sanitisation, seating with social distancing etc. will also be ensured.