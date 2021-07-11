NEET 2021 Exam Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the new schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) next week. Though nothing has been confirmed, speculations are rife that the exam conducting body, along with the schedule, will also announce the online registration process, which usually, commences 60 days ahead of the entrance test. As per the reports, a final decision will be taken after the new Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s meeting with the concerned authorities.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021: BIG Update For Medical Aspirants Demanding Clarity on Exam Dates

Here are the latest five updates regarding NEET-UG Exam 2021

Stakeholders Being Consulted: The National Testing Agency has recently said that it is still in consultation with the concerned stakeholders to decide on a suitable date for holding of NEET (UG) – 2021, in view the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic”. “As of now, we are consulting all the stakeholders involved, including the National Medical commission. We understand that there is a lot of anxiety and concern among students as the registrations for the examinations are yet to begin but we need to strike a balance between the safety of candidates and academic calendars of medical colleges”, the New Indian Express quoted the official as saying.

If reports are to be believed, the matter will also be discussed with the newly inducted education and health ministers, Dharmendra Pradhan and Mansukh Mandwiya in the upcoming days, after which students can expect final NEET 2021 exam dates. Exams most likely in September: Reports have claimed that the earlier decided date of August 1 for the medical entrance examinations will be changed and the crucial exams are likely to be postponed till September 2021. Those appearing for the exam are advised to keep an eye on the official site- neet.ac.in for latest updates. Last year as well, the NEET (UG) – 2020, in view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to the COVID-19 epidemic, was postponed and conducted in September.

A #FAKE public notice claiming that #NEET-UG will be conducted on 5 September 2021 is circulating on social media#PIBFactCheck: No such public notice, declaring the conduct of NEET-UG on 5 September 2021, has been issued by the National Testing Agency 🔗https://t.co/Zko4ochbWB pic.twitter.com/80OlmKut6k — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) July 9, 2021