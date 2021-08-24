New Delhi: With the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate Exam 2021 scheduled for mid-September along with several other entrance exams, students are demanding postponement of the UG exam. NEET UG 2021 exams will be conducted across the country on September 12 in offline mode while following all necessary COVID-19 protocols.Also Read - NEET PG 2021: NBE Extends Deadline For Registration, Edit Window Till August 25 | Details Here

Students are saying that the medical entrance date is clashing with CBSE private exams, state and national level UG entrance exams. To avoid this clash and have time to prepare for NEET UG 2021, students are demanding that the exam be postponed to October. Also Read - NEET 2021 Admit Card: NTA To Release Exam City Intimation Link Tomorrow | Important Details Here

NEET UG aspirants say they require more time for preparing for the exam because of the change in new exam pattern.

Medical aspirants have taken to social media demanding that NEET UG be postponed by trending the hashtags #delayNEETUG and #PostponeNEET on Twitter.

“Many NEET Aspirants are raising their issues for many days. But still why the govt is ignoring them. It’s a dream of many students to clear it.So, it’s my meek solicitation to Dr Pradhan to postpone it till October,” tweeted a student.

#delayNEETUG

Many NEET Aspirants are raising their issues from many days. But still why the govt is ignoring them. It's a dream of many students to clear it .So,it's my meek solicitation to @dpradhanbjp to postpone it till October. @DG_NTA @NMC_IND pic.twitter.com/V2XLmUBCM1 — THE SAURAV SAHA (@IamSaurav_1) August 20, 2021

“NEET has no trial phase like JEE. We have no opportunity for improvement.JEE main students have got postponement even after having 4 attempts.Why can’t NEET students get postponement by 3-4 weeks? We have only 1 opportunity in a year,” another student said.

NEET has no trial phase like JEE. We have no opportunity for improvement.JEE main students have got postponement even after having 4 attempts.Why can't NEET students get postponement by 3-4 weeks? We have only 1 opportunity in a yr#PostponeNEET_UG_2021 #delayNEETUG #Delta pic.twitter.com/O5ucJf2F15 — Miss known (@PrachiS44788033) August 20, 2021

NEET admit cards will be issued on September 9, three days ahead of the exam.

This is the first time that NEET will be conducted in 11 other languages, including Punjabi and Malayalam.

“To ensure maintaining social distancing norms, the number of cities where NEET exams will be conducted has been increased from 155 to 198. The number of examination centres has also been ramped up,” Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is arranging the entrance test centres across various cities on the basis of preference of the students appearing for NEET.

The cities are being allotted based on the preferences given by the candidates.