NEET UG 2021 Final Answer Key Latest News: Nearly 16.14 lakh students who have registered for NEET UG 2021 are eagerly waiting for the results of the medical entrance exams anytime soon. However, before declaring the results, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the final answer key on neet.nta.nic.in. As per media reports, the NTA is expected to release the answer key shortly. Once the final answer key is released, the students can estimate the marks scored by them using final or even preliminary answer key. Notably the preliminary answer key was released earlier this month for the students.

Other reports suggest that the NEET UG Results 2021 are expected to be announced by Diwali – November 4. However, there is no official date announced by the authorities yet. Earlier, the NTA had told the Supreme Court that it is ready to declare the results.

For the information of the students the NEET UG Results 2021 have been delayed due to several controversies surrounding the exam. Usually, the results are declared within a month's time.

NEET UG Final Answer Key 2021: Here’s How to Calculate marks

After the final answer key is released, the students can calculate NEET score. As per the NTA’s marking scheme, students can add four marks for every correct answer and deduct one mark for every wrong answer. However, the un-attempted questions will not be considered.

NEET UG Final Answer Key: Here’s how to download

Go to the official website:

On the homepage scroll down and click on the NEET final answer key link

NEET UG 2021 final answer PDF will open

Check and download the answer key

Take a printout

After the results are announced, the counselling will be conducted at both state and national level. Note that the national-level counselling for admission to the All India quota seats, which comprises only 15 per cent, will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).