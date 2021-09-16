NEET UG 2021 Latest News Today: In yet another unfortunate incident, a 17-year-old student from Urapakkam in Chennai has attempted self-immolation allegedly fearing her NEET scores. Prior to this, 3 suicide incidents were reported in the state in this week.Also Read - NEET Curved Results in Favour of Elite, English-medium, Urban, CBSE Kids, Reveals Tamil Nadu Panel's Finding on Impact of NEET

As per reports, the 17-year student had appeared for NEET exam on September 12 but feared clearing it. The report suggested that the student reportedly attempted self-immolation when no one was at home but was rescued by her neighbors who admitted her to Chengalpattu Government Hospital with 57% burn injuries.

After knowing about the incident, DMK Minister Tha Mo Anbarasan visited the hospital and spoke with the family of the student.

Helpline: After several cases of student suicides were reported related to the NEET exam, the Tail Nadu government on Wednesday launched 104 helplines with dedicated psychologists and psychiatrists to help any student who is in need of counselling. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said 330 professionals have been appointed to either calls students preemptively or attend in-coming calls and assist them.

Stalin released video message: On the other hand, Chief Minister MK Stalin released a video message urging students to not take any drastic decisions. IN a tweet, MK Stalin urged students not to take any drastic action in reference to the three student suicides in the state in the wake of NEET.

“Dear students, don’t be discouraged. I urge you not to take drastic decisions. We will change the cold-hearted,” the CM tweeted. “Will we not rest until NEET is canceled,” he said.

Three suicides around NEET in Tamil Nadu: It must be noted that in a span of one week, three suicide incients have been reported in the state. A 17-year-old girl, who had dreamt of becoming a doctor, died by suicide on Wednesday in Senur town in Vellore district. On Sunday, a 19-year-old medical aspirant in Tamil Nadu’s Salem was found hanging from the ceiling of his room, hours before he was to appear for NEET. In another incident, a 17-year-old girl died by suicide in a village near Jayankondam in the Ariyalur district after she appeared for the NEET.