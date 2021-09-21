NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: Starting from Justice AK Rajan Committee in Tamil Nadu to Maharashtra Congress, the demand is now growing across the country to cancel NEET exams. It must be noted that the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2021) exam was conducted on September 12 across the country by adhering to COVID protocols. The National Testing Agency is expected to release the answer key and results soon. However, a number of alleged suicide cases has been reported in Tamil Nadu in a couple of weeks in fear of failure in the national level entrance exam.Also Read - Board exams 2022: CBSE Announces BIG Relief For Students Who Have Lost Parents to COVID-19. Details Here

Justice AK Rajan Committee submits report to TN govt: Justice AK Rajan Committee in a 165-page report submitted to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin stated that if NEET continues for a few more years, it would affect the healthcare infrastructure of Tamil Nadu, bringing a shortage of doctors’ appointments in primary health centres and government hospitals. In the report, the committee also stated that students from rural regions and poor backgrounds might lose access to medical education. Also Read - NTA Releases BHU Entrance Exam Schedule For UG, PG Programmes; Check Details Here

In the report, the committee stated that the students who studied Tamil as a medium couldn’t fare well in NEET and strongly condemned the culture of ‘coaching’. Also Read - CBSE CTET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Apply At ctet.nic.in | Check Important Details Here

The committee urged the state government to undertake immediate steps to eliminate NEET from being used in admission to medical programmes at all levels.

The committee said the state alternatively may pass an Act, similar to the Act 3/2007, indicating the need for elimination of NEET at all levels of Medical Education, and get the President’s assent for the same.

Maharashtra Congress opposes NEET: On the other hand, the Maharashtra Congress also demanded the elimination of NEET UG 2021. The state Congress said that the Maharashtra government should exempt medical courses aspirants from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET) on the lines of Tamil Nadu.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said that the students from CBSE and other similar (central) boards are increasingly cracking NEET (in higher numbers) than those from the state board and the exam papers are getting leaked and cases of dummy students appearing for the exam have come to light.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on September 13 has passed a bill that seeks to stop medical admissions on the basis of NEET.

However, it is expected that the NTA would release NEET 2021 entrance exam answer key on September 25 and may announce NEET 2021 entrance exam result on October 10. The NTA has not made anything official as yet.