NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) NEET UG 2021, has become a subject of controversy this year for many reasons. Before the exam took place, reports claimed the exam paper was leaked and it led to social media campaigns by student organisations like the All India Students' Federation (AISF), and the National Students Union of India (NSUI). Prior to the exam, students had started a social media campaign to postpone the exam to October.

On September 12, police in Jaipur arrested a girl for cheating in the NEET exam with seven others who helped her.

However, the NTA made a big announcement on Friday saying that the NEE cheating scandal in which the question paper was circulated via WhatsApp about 37 minutes after the exam started cannot be called a leak just yet.

Speaking to Dainik Bhaskar, the NTA said since only one student was involved in the incident and there are no reports of the question paper being circulated widely yet, hence it cannot be termed as a leak. The NTA had earlier also denied any security breach in the exam.

Earlier issuing guidelines, the NTA had banned the use of mobile phones, cameras, and any other electronic devices inside the exam hall.

Even in tight security, the question papers being photographed and circulated amid strict security has raised questions on the integrity of the exam conducting agency. On the other side, the police investigation in the matter is still underway.

In a latest development, the police have arrested 18-year-old candidate Dineshwari Kumari along with invigilator Ram Singh, in charge of exam centre’s administration unit Mukesh, Dineshwari’s uncle and four others were also nabbed.

According to reports, the student had paid Rs 35 lakh for the same. As per the guidelines from the NTA, under unfair practices, the result of the candidate will be withheld and she can even be debarred from appearing for the exam for up to three years.

Notably, the NEET cheating case has comes after the recent JEE Main scam case wherein an entire exam centre in Sonipat, Haryana was allegedly hacked. Reports suggested that a private firm had allegedly taken the exam on behalf of students remotely and the candidates paid Rs15-20 lakh to do so.