New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration process that commenced on October 1, 2021 for Undergraduate (UG exam) will end on Sunday. Medical aspirants can complete the registration process by logging into the official website—neet.nta.nic.in . Those who fail to complete the second phase of the NEET registration will lose their candidature. In case of difficulty, they can contact the NTA at 01140759000 or email at neet@nta.ac.in.

After the registration process, the NTA will release the provisional answer keys. Though an official confimation is awaited, specualtions are rife that answer keys will be released next week at neet.nta.nic.in. Besides, the conducting body is also expected to announce the NEET 2021 result this month.

Documents not required during the Phase-2 NEET 2021 Registration

“No documents need to be uploaded in filling up the Second Phase of Online Application Form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2021,” a notification released by the NTA said.

” The candidates may please note that they do not have to pay any additional fee for filing in the second set of information. In the absence of filing up of information of the second phase, hi/her candidature will be cancelled”, it added.