NEET-UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 answer key for M, N, O, P for all 1 to 6 series in upcoming days. Those who appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 on September 12, Sunday can download the same from the official website ntaneet.nic.in.Also Read - NEET Answer Key 2021: NTA May Release Official Answer Key This Week. Here’s How to Download it on neet.nta.nic.in

Once the answer key is released, medical aspirants can raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the same. The objections will be taken into consideration after which the final answer key will be released. Also Read - NEET UG 2021: CBI Unearths Major Scam, Says Students Asked to Pay Rs 50 Lakh For Admission to Govt Medical Colleges

How to check and download NEET 2020 Answer Key

Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Latest Update: From Justice AK Rajan Committee to Maharashtra Congress, Demand Grows to Cancel Medical Entrance Exam

1. Visit the official website- nta.ac.in or ntaneet.nic.in

2. Click on the link ‘NEET answer key 2021′ (the link will be activated after the NTA releases the answer key)

3. A PDF will open, scroll down to check the NTA NEET 2021 answer key

NEET 2021 Marking Scheme

The total mark is 720 for 180 multiple-choice questions. Every question has equal marks and each correct answer will be awarded +4 marks. There is also negative marking for each incorrect answer. Each wrong answer will be awarded -1 mark and 1 mark will be deducted from your total obtained marks. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unattempted questions.

To know their estimated marks, students need to calculate the number of correct answers.

The formula for calculating NEET score is given below:-

NEET Scores = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

Meanwhile, days after Tamil Nadu scrapped the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET), the Maharashtra government on Wednesday said that it will review the medical entrance exam and see whether it is good for students.

Speaking to ANI, Deshmukh said, “The scrapping of NEET by Tamil Nadu government has given rise to new discussions if the common medical entrance test is right for states or not and what will be better for students’ future.”

The Minister informed that they will present the stand of the Maharashtra government regarding by same by correctly analyzing the pros and cons of the concerned exam.