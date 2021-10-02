NEET-UG 2021 Result Date: This year the results of the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 are expected to be delayed as a faction of students have filed a writ petition before the Supreme Court, demanding a re-exam on the grounds of alleged paper leak. Usually, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declares the NEET results a month after the exam is conducted. Going by this trend, the result this year was expected on October 12 as the exam was held on September 12 across the country in offline mode in around 202 cities. Nearly 16 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam this year.Also Read - BTS Jungkook Gets Lip Piercing For Group's Performance At An Award Show? ARMY Cannot Keep Calm

NEET-UG 2021 Results Likely to be Delayed; Here's Why

The crucial NEET-UG 2021 exam has come under the scanner following the alleged paper leak. Earlier this week, a plea was also filed in the Supreme Court, triggering speculations over the possibility of delayed results.

Filed by advocate Mamata Sharma, the petition sought a fresh exam to ‘protect the interest of genuine, deserving and meritorious candidates’ and the cancellation of NEET-UG 2021 held on September 12, Sunday.

“The initial investigation has established the fact beyond doubt that the NEET UG 2021 entrance examination was irreversibly vitiated by use of fraudulent means and unfair practices. From the bare perusal of the FIR dated 12th September registered by CBI, it is crystal clear that the NEET UG 2021 entrance examination paper was leaked under a criminal conspiracy wherein involvement of renowned coaching centres and paper solver gang has been found”, the petition read, as per LIVE Law.

Furthermore, the petition asked the NTA to submit an affidavit within a week mentioning reasons as to why the examination should not be cancelled and conducted afresh.

Notably, a day after the examination, reports had claimed that the NEET question paper was leaked for Rs 30 lakh in Jaipur. However, the officials of the NTA asserted that the cheating case cannot be called a ‘leak’ yet as only one candidate was involved and there were no reports of the question paper being circulated widely till now.

However, the NTA is expected to release the answer key for M, N, O, P for all 1 to 6 series soon. Once the answer key is released, medical aspirants can raise their objections against the same and calculate their scores using the same. The objections will be taken into consideration after which the final answer key will be released.

Those who appeared for the NEET-UG 2021 can download the same from the official website ntaneet.nic.in.

