NEET-UG Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, recorded responses as well as scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official Website neet.nta.nic.in. Those who have appeared for NEET UG 2021 on September 12 can raise objections to the answer key till today, October 17 (9 pm).

A scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) 2021. The Candidates, who have objections to the Answer Key(s) and/or Recorded Responses, can challenge the same by following the procedures.

The details of the same are given below:-

Key things students should know

The payment of the processing fee will be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 PM).

No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online.

The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online).

Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.

If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.

Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared.

No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.

No challenge will be entertained after 17 October 2021 (09:00 PM).

Procedure for Challenge of Answer Key