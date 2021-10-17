NEET-UG Result Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys, recorded responses as well as scanned images of OMR Answer Sheets of NEET (UG) – 2021 on the official Website neet.nta.nic.in. Those who have appeared for NEET UG 2021 on September 12 can raise objections to the answer key till today, October 17 (9 pm).Also Read - NTA NEET Answer Key 2021 Released on neet.nta.nic.in | Check Direct Link, Steps to Download it
A scanned image of the OMR Answer Sheet has already been sent to the registered e-mail address given by the Candidates at the time of submission of the Online Application Form of NEET (UG) 2021. The Candidates, who have objections to the Answer Key(s) and/or Recorded Responses, can challenge the same by following the procedures.
The details of the same are given below:-
Key things students should know
- The payment of the processing fee will be made through, Debit Card/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm upto 17 October 2021 (upto 10:00 PM).
- No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee online.
- The Challenges will not be accepted through any other mode (than online).
- Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.
- If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. The key finalized by the Experts after the challenge will be final.
- Based on the revised Final Answer Keys, the result will be prepared and declared.
- No individual candidate will be informed about the acceptance/non-acceptance of his/her challenge.
- No challenge will be entertained after 17 October 2021 (09:00 PM).
Procedure for Challenge of Answer Key
- Visit the official website— neet.nta.nic.in
- Click on ‘Apply for Answer Key Challenge (s)’
- Select the Test Booklet Code.
- Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit.
- You will see the following Questions are in sequential order:- NEET (UG) – 2021 50+50+50+50 Questions Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoology
- The number next to the Question under the column ‘Correct Option’ stands for the most appropriate Answer Key to be used by the NTA.
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use anyone or more of the Options given in the next four columns by clicking the check box
- You may want to upload supporting documents in which you can select ‘Choose File’ and upload (all documents to be put in a single pdf file).
- After clicking your desired option, for Physics/Chemistry/Botany/Zoologyfor NEET (UG) – 2021, ‘Save your Claim’ and move to the next screen.
- You will see a screen displaying your challenges.
- Click on ‘Save your Claim and Pay Fee Finally’.
- Select Mode of Payment and Pay a processing fee @ ₹1000/- for each question challenged.
- Make payment through Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking/Paytm.
- After successful payment, download/print the Answer Key challenge receipt.