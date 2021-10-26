NEET UG Results 2021 Latest News: As the students across the country getting anxious over the delay in NEET UG Results 2021 declaration, the Centre on Tuesday made a big announcement. As per a report by NDTV, the Central government said that it is ready with the results but not able to declare. Amid speculation that the NEET UG Results 2021 will be declared in October-end, the central government has moved the Supreme Court, challenging a Bombay High Court order to hold the exam again for two candidates.Also Read - NEET UG 2021 Results Likely to be Declared Before Diwali: Check Expected Cut-off, Step to Download Rank Card

The Centre said that the delay in the declaration of results will impact the admission process for undergraduate medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS.

Earlier this month, due to a mix-up by invigilators, some students have moved court demanding reexamination for them.

Appearing for the students, advocate Pooja Thorat said though the petitioners immediately pointed out the mix-up, the invigilators threatened to report them for “causing a disturbance in the examination hall and committing unfair practice.”

On the other hand, advocate Rui Rodrigues appeared for the NTA, said it was “not possible” to allow the petitioners to reappear for the exam. The court judges said the petitioners “shall not suffer because of the mistake on the part of respondents.”

After hearing both the sides, the Bombay HC bench directed the NTA to hold a “fresh examination for the two petitioners for the academic year 2021-22,” and to declare their results within two weeks.

In a latest development, the Centre has alleged inconsistencies in statements of petitioners. “Bombay HC judgement will set wrong precedent in future for candidates to draw undue advantage from such similar incidents,” it said.

In the meantime, the National Testing Agency sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court on its plea against a high court order asking it not to declare the NEET results and conduct re-examination for two aspirants whose question papers and OMR sheets got mixed at a centre in Maharashtra.

The NTA, in its appeal, said that the NEET (UG), 2021 Examination for more than 16 lacs candidates has been conducted on September 12, and due to the high court’s order it has not been able to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration”.

It must be noted that the NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for 16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators.