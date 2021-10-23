NEET UG 2021 Results Date and Time Latest Update: Here comes a piece of good news for the medical aspirants who are waiting for their results. As per latest updates, the NTA is likely to be declared the NEET UG Results 2021 before Diwali. Some media reports have claimed that the NEET UG Results 2021 will be declared on or before October 30. However, no official statement or announcement in this regard has come from the NTA as yet.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG Result 2021 Date And Time: BIG Updates Students Must Know

In the meantime, Phase 2 of registration will continue till October 26 and students can expect the results and final answer key anytime after the deadline.

The candidates must note that the minimum marks needed to pass the NEET is 50 percentile, however, marks needed to get admission into colleges vary from year to year and from college to college.

Experts in the matter have predicted that the marks might be lower this year as compared to last year. It must be noted that the cut-off scores for general category candidates were 720-147 in 2020 while for students belonging to scheduled caste, scheduled tribe, and other backward classes, the range was 146-113.

Take a look at the previous five years category-wise NEET cut-offs for NEET:

NEET Cut-off scores 2020

General – 720-147

SC, ST, OBC – 146-113

General and PH – 146-129

OBC and PH – 128-113

SC and PH – 128-113

ST and PH – 128-113

NEET Cut-off scores 2019

General – 701-134

SC, ST, OBC – 133-107

General and PH – 133-120

ST and PH – 133-120

SC and PH – 133-120

OBC and PH – 133-120

NEET Cut-off scores 2018

General – 691-119

SC, ST, OBC – 118-96

General and PH – 118-107

ST and PH – 106-96

SC and PH – 106-96

OBC and PH – 106-96

NEET Cut-off scores 2017

General – 697-131

SC, ST, OBC – 130-107

General and PH – 130-118

OBC and PH – 130-107

SC and PH – 130-107

ST and PH – 130-107

NEET Cut-off scores 2016

General – 685 – 145

SC, ST, OBC – 678 – 118

General and PH – 474 – 131

OBC and PH – 510 – 118

SC and PH – 415 – 118

ST and PH – 339 – 118

After the NEET UG 2021 Results are declared, the candidates will have to check the cut-off scores. The students can ascertain the cut-off marks by taking various factors into consideration such as the number of students who took the exam this year, the total number of seats available, and the difficulty level of the exam.

Notably, this year, more than 16 lakh students had appeared for NEET 2021 conducted on September 12, Further, the number of seats has also been increased this year and the difficulty level has gone up.

NEET UG Results 2021: Here’s how to check score