NEET UG 2021 Results Latest Update: Students across the country are waiting for their results of NEET UG 2021 which they had appeared on September 12. There is no official announcement yet from the NTA on the result declaration date. However, if one goes by the last year's trends, students can expect the result anytime soon.

Last year, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had declared the NEET-UG result within a month of conducting the NEET UG exam. Before announcing the results, the NTA will release the NEET UG 2021 answer key on the official website neet.nta.nic.in

Before announcing the results, the NTA will also release the question papers and scanned copies of NEET OMR sheets of the candidates. After that, the candidates will be allowed to raise objections, if any, regarding the NEET answer key.

After the NEET UG results are declared, students will be able to check their score on the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. NEET 2021 was held on September 12.

It must be noted that the NEET UG 2021 was conducted for 180 multiple choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Biology (Botany and Zoology). It must be noted that the total marks for NEET 2021 were 720. According to the marking scheme, four marks will be allotted for each correct answer and one mark for every wrong answer will be deducted. However, no negative marks will be awarded for any unattempted question.

OCI candidates to participate in NEET-UG counselling: In another development, the Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) candidates to appear for counselling in general category for 2021-22, saying they are of Indian origin and not outsiders.

Notably, the Supreme Court passed the interim order in a writ petition filed by OCI candidates challenging a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs to treat them at par with Non-Resident Indians(NRIs) for the purpose of college admissions.