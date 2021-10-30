NEET UG Results 2021 Latest Update: After the clearance from the Supreme Court, lakhs of students across the country are eagerly waiting for the NTA to declare the NEET-UG results 2021. And the results could be announced anytime soon. However, the Uttar Pradesh or UP Police on Saturday has sent a list of 25 candidates to NTA and urged the NTA to withhold NEET result of these candidates as it has been alleged that these names might be involved with ‘NEET Solver Gang scam’.Also Read - NEET-UG Result 2021: Over 16 Lakh Students Await Answer Key, Scorecards With Bated Breath

Speaking to news agency ANI, Commissioner of Police, Varanasi, said the UP Police have sent a bio-data of all 25 candidates to the NTA. He also added that to investigate the role of impersonators, sample fingerprints filled on the form were obtained and were matched to that of all candidates. It must be noted that the Varanasi police had earlier found the mastermind behind the NEET solver gang who is currently on run with his family.

As per the updates from the UP police, these 25 names have allegedly been under suspicion throughout the investigation related to exam. It has been alleged that these students might have contacts with a gang that had helped them cheat in the NEET exam.

As the investigation is underway, UP Police has urged the NTA to withhold the results of these students. As per reports, some evidence has been gathered against the NEET Solver Gang and the police are trying to formulate a plan to take further action in this case.

Various media reports claimed that the NTA NEET Result 2021 is likely to be announced on October 30, 2021 on neet.nta.nic.in. However, there is no official confirmation yet on the date and time of result declaration.

Over 16 lakh candidates are eagerly waiting for the NEET-UG results 2021. Earlier in this week, the Supreme Court allowed the NTA to declare results after a request was filed by the exam conducting body for a stay on Bombay HC order of a re-exam for two aspirants.