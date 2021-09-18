NEET-UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the NEET-UG 2021 results soon at neet.nta.nic.in. This year, around 16 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET that was held on September 12, Sunday. Of the total registered, more than 95 per cent of candidates appeared for the crucial exam at over 3,000 centres across the country. Last year, the national level medical exam was conducted on September 13, 2020, while the result was announced on October 16. Going by the previous trends, the conducting body is likely to announce the NEET 2021 results by the second week of October.Also Read - NEET-SS 2021: Doctors Knock Supreme Court’s Door Challenging 'Abrupt Last-minute Changes' in Exam Pattern

What after the release of the NEET-UG 2021 Result?

Once the NEET-UG 2021 results are declared by the NTA, the schedule for NEET counselling 2021 will be announced. On behalf of the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC), the Directorate General of Health Sciences (DGHS) will conduct online counselling for NEET qualified candidates for All India Quota (AIQ), Employee State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) and Deemed/Central Universities seats.

All You Need to Know About AIQ Counselling

The Counselling for successful candidates for Seats under 15% All India Quota and 100% including 85% State quota seats of Central Institutions (ABVIMS & RML Hospital/VMMC & Safdarjung Hospital/ESIC)/ Central Universities (including DU/ BHU /AMU)/ AIIMS/ JIPMER and Deemed Universities, will be conducted by the MCC/DGHS for Undergraduate Medical / Dental Courses.

MCC only does the registration for AFMC and forwards the data of registered Candidates to AFMC Authorities for the admission process. DU/BHU and other Universities may use the score for any other relevant courses being offered by them.

During counselling, the eligibility criteria, self-declaration, various documents, etc. of the eligible candidates shall be verified as per norms specified by the respective authorities and/or Medical / Dental Colleges. NTA does not have any responsibility towards the correctness/genuinity of the uploaded information/documents during the application process.

Counselling process | Step-by-step guide Registration

Fee payment of counselling

Choice filling and locking

Release of seat allotment list

Admission to the allotted college NEET-UG 2021 Counselling | Key points medical aspirants must know