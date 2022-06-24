NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency is likely to release the NTA NEET 2022 Admit Card soon. The candidates who are preparing for NEET 2022 must note that soon after the formal announcement of the admit card, the same will be available on the official website of the agency i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG exam 2022 will be conducted by the NTA for students who want to get admission into different undergraduate (UG) medical courses like MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BUMS, BAMS,BSMS, and so on.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Postponement: #JUSTICEforNEETUG Trends On Twitter As MBBS Aspirants Demand Rescheduling Of Exam

If past trends are to be followed then the candidates can expect the NEET 2022 Admit Card to be out 15 days prior to the examination date.

NEET 2022 Admit Card 2022: Steps to Download Hall Tickets

Students follow the steps provided below to check and download NEET admit card 2022:

Go to the official website of NTA-NEET

Click on “Download NEET admit card 2022”

Enter your Application number, Date of Birth, Security PIN

Click on the “Submit” button

Check all of the information mentioned on the admit card; if everything is correct, download the PDF

Make a copy for yourself

Your admit card will be displayed on your screen. Check the details and save your admit card. You should take a printout also for future use.

The NEET (UG) 2022 will be conducted in 13 different languages, including Urdu, English, Hindi, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Gujarati, Bengali, Punjabi, Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Details Mentioned on the NEET UG Admit Card 2022

The following information may be seen on the NEET admission card:

Name of the student

NEET 2022 roll number

NEET registration number

NEET Exam dates (Date and time of the examination)

Father’s name

Mother’s name

Date of birth

Gender

Category/ Sub-category

Student’s Address

Medium (Language) of the examination

Number and address of the exam centre

Candidate signature

Exam day instructions and guidelines

NEET-UG 2022: Exam Date

The NEET-UG 2022 exam will be conducted by NTA on Sunday, 17 July 2022. The NEET-UG 2022 examination will be conducted in an offline mode. The duration of the NEET-UG 2022 examination will be of 200 minutes and the timing will be from 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM (Indian Standard Time).