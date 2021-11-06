NEET UG Counselling 2021 Latest News: As the NEET UG 2021 results were announced, now the undergraduate medical aspirants are waiting for the counselling to start. The state and central counselling committees including Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and the AYUSH Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) are yet to announce the dates as to the counselling will start.Also Read - NEET Result 2021 ANNOUNCED! NTA Releases NEET-UG Results on neet.nta.nic.in, Check ANSWER KEY Here

The candidates must know that the NEET UG Counselling will be held for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc & AH and BSc Nursing courses. To know the updates, the candidates must keep a check on the official website, mcc.nic.in to get the counselling schedule. A notice on MCC's official website stated that NEET UG Counseling 2021 Schedule would be available soon.

Earlier this month, the NEET US Results 2021 were declared on in which Mrinal, Tanmay and Karthika had secured Top 3 Ranks with 720 marks each. Notably, the NEET cut off marks dropped this year compared to that of 2020.

As per reports, the NEET UG counselling process will have multiple rounds to facilitate the allocation of seats at the All India level (AIQ) and at the state level. According to norms, 15 per cent of the total seats in every participating medical college and 85 per cent seats in state medical colleges are reserved for the NEET 2021 counselling.

The candidates must note that the NEET UG 2021 counselling process includes registration, payment of fee and choice filling; choice filling and locking; processing of seat allotment; result and reporting.

NEET 2021 Counselling Process

Registration: The candidates who are willing to apply for UG medical seats will have to register themselves for the NEET 2021 counselling process. They to enter their roll numbers, registration numbers, names, and other required credentials while registering online for admission to medical seats.

Payment of fee: Then the candidates will have to pay for the NEET 2021 counselling application.

Exercising and Locking Choices: Apart from this, they will also have to fill the choice of course and give preferences of the college or institute they desire to get admission.

NEET UG Counseling 2021: 5 important things to know