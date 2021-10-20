NEET UG Result 2021 Latest News: As the exams are over and the answer keys have also been released, the candidates are eagerly waiting for the NTA to announce the NEET UG Results 2021. As per media reports, the NTA is likely to be declared the NEET UG Results 2021 by October 30. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET-UG result release date 2021 as of now.Also Read - NTA NEET-UG 2021: Last Day to Raise Objections on Answer Key Today, Results Anytime Soon at neet.nta.nic.in

Once the NEET UG Results 2021 are released, the candidates will be able to check their NEET UG 2021 result from the official website of NEET– neet.nta.nic.in. On the result declaration day, the NTA will release both the NEET UG result and the final answer key together.

The candidates must note that the minimum marks required to qualify NEET UG 2021 in the unreserved category students is 50 percentile in the exam. On the other hand, the NEET UG 2021 qualification criteria for candidates belonging to other catagories such as Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and the General-PwD category varies from 40 percentile to 45 percentile.

NEET UG 2021: Important dates

NEET UG Exam 2021: September 12 NEET UG provisional answer key: October 15 The window to raise objection opened: October 15 The window to raise objections closed: October 17 NEET-UG 2021 result is expected to be released: October 30.

This year, over 16.14 lakh candidates had registered for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) of which 95 per cent appeared for the exam. The NEET-UG exam was conducted across 3,800 centres in the country.

NEET UG Results 2021: Here’s how to check score