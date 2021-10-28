NEET UG Result 2021 Date and Time: After the Supreme Court allowed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to declare NEET UG results, candidates are now eagerly looking for the big announcement from the NTA over the NEET 2021 result date. Students also demanded an early announcement from the NTA over the NEET result declaration. Some reports claim that the NEET UG results 2021 will be released anytime this week. However, there is no official confirmation from the NTA as yet. Earlier, the NTA had said that the results are ready but the Bombay High Court’s judgement was the reason behind the delay. In the meantime, the candidates are advised to keep visiting the NEET website and ntaresults.nic.in for further updates.Also Read - MHT CET Result 2021 For PCM, PCB Groups Declared. Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Score

To download the score, the candidates will be required to use their application number and password or date of birth. Along with NEET result, the NTA will also this time release the list of all-India toppers. Also Read - 'Rs 8 lakh Fixed Annual Income Limit Rational': Centre Justifies EWS Category for Reservation in NEET

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court stayed the Bombay High Court’s order to reconduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for two candidates, paving the way for the declaration of results of over 16 lakh students who took the exam. Also Read - Why NEET UG Results 2021 Getting Delayed? Centre Expresses Concern, Says Ready With Results But….

The development comes after the National Testing Agency (NTA) moved the top court stating that the results were being delayed due to the high court’s order.

A bench headed by Justice L. Nageswara Rao said: “We cannot hold up the results of 16 lakh students.” The bench told the petitioner’s counsel “stay and notice. We will decide what happens to the two students upon reopening (after Diwali vacation). In the meanwhile, we issue notice and file a counter”.

In its plea, the NTA had challenged the Bombay High Court order to hold the NEET again for the two candidates from Solapur, who alleged that their test booklet and OMR sheet got mixed up at the examination centre before the beginning of the test.

However, the high court had directed the NTA to hold a fresh examination of the two petitioners for the Academic Year 2021-2022 and declare the results within weeks.

The NEET Entrance Exam was conducted on September 12, for “16,14,777 candidates, involving 3,682 centres in 202 cities, 9,548 Centre Superintendents/ Deputy Superintendents, 5,615 Observers, 2,69,378 Invigilators and 220 City Co-ordinators,” the NTA said in the plea.

NEET UG Results 2021: List of websites to check score

Neet.nta.nic.in

Ntaresults.nic.in

NEET Result 2021: Save these documents

NEET 2021 application form (phase 1 and phase 2)

Photograph used in the application form

Admit card

NEET 2021 result cum scorecard

These documents may be required during counselling.

NEET UG 2021: Steps to check score