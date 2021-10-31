NEET-UG Result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release NEET-UG Result 2021 and the final answer key anytime soon. Though an official date and time for the announcement of NEET results are awaited, speculations are rife that the scorecards will be released today as the Supreme Court on Thursday paved the way for its declaration by staying at the Bombay High Court’s order to reconduct the medical entrance test for two candidates.Also Read - NEET-UG Result 2021 Likely to be Delayed Further. UP Police Urges NTA to Withhold Results of 25 Students | Details Here

Going by the previous trends, the NTA will release NEET final answer key first and then the scorecard. Once declared, students can download their result and answer key from the official websites of the NTA—neet.nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

NEET-UG Result 2021 | Here Are The LIVE Updates

11:46 AM: NEET-UG 2021 result has been prepared as per the criteria fixed by the National Medical Commission, Directorate General of Health Services, Central Council of Indian Medicine and Central Council of Homeopathy.

11:23 AM: In 2020, two candidates— Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab and Delhi’s Akansha Singh had created history by scoring 720 out of 720 marks in medical entrance exam. But, the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared only one candidate —Soyeb Aftab, as the topper of the medical entrance exam.

11:15 AM: Responding to queries related to NEET result date, the NTA’s telephone helpline number had reportedly said that the result will be declared by the last week of October. Thus, it is highly expected that the NEET result will be declared today

11:00 AM: Earlier, the NTA had cited the Bombay High Court’s judgement as the reason behind the delay. The NTA had contended in the apex court that due to the high court order, the declaration of the results of over 16 lakh students was being delayed. The high court had directed the NTA to hold a fresh examination of the two petitioners for the Academic Year 2021-2022 and declare the results within weeks.

10:45 AM: To download the scorecard, the candidates will need their application number and password or date of birth.

10:30 AM: Step-by-step Guide to Download Scorecard