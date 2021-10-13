NEET-UG Results 2021 Latest Update: Candidates across the country are eagerly waiting for their results. As per latest updates, the NEET-UG Results 2021 is under process and will be released anytime soon. In the meantime, the NTA has also extended the deadline for correction in particulars of the first and second phase again and released important notice regarding NEET result.Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Answer Key Likely to be Released by October 11 at ntaneet.nic.in | Step-by-Step Guide to Raise Objections

NEET Result 2021: Crucial update Also Read - NEET 2021 Phase 2 Registration to End on Oct 10: NTA Makes Big Announcement For Students | Details Here

Issuing a latest notification, the NTA has made a big announcement and said the scanned copy of OMR Answer Sheets of the candidates along with the Scorecards (Results) would be sent on mail to the registered email address. This is the same email address candidates have used and provided in their application forms. Also Read - NEET-UG 2021 Exam Results to be Declared Soon at nta.neet.nic.in | All You Need to Know About Merit List, Qualifying Criteria

Advising all candidates, the NTA asked all students again to check and cross-check their registered e-mail address in the application form.

Correction window extended: The NTA also said that the correction window for the candidates has been extended till 11:50 PM on October 14, 2021. Hence, the NTA has asked the students to re-check and correct (if required) the information shared under Gender, Nationality, email address, Category, sub-category and field of second phase carefully. Notbaly, the correction window is also opened for the students who have done the one-time corrections earlier.

NEET Answer Key: It must be noted that there is no latest update on NEET Answer Key for the candidates. However, it is expected that the answer keys would be released only after the correction window closes. NEET UG 2021 answer key may be released by October 15.

The candidates must know that the NTA will give about 36-48 hours to raise objections once the provisional answer key is released. After the objections are received, they would be verified and final answer key accordingly prepared. NEET 2021 Result would be based on the final answer key thus prepared.