NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Registration for DU, JNU, BHU, BBAU Commences, Apply Now

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Candidates seeking admission to PhD courses offered by DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU can apply for NTA PhD entrance test 2023 till September 8. It is to be noted that there is no age limit for candidates appearing in this PhD entrance test.

The last date to apply for the PhD entrance exam is till September 8. (Representative image)

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications for the PhD common entrance test registrations. The registrations are held for candidates seeking admission to PhD courses offered by University of Delhi (DU), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), and Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU). Eligible candidates willing to apply for NTA PhD entrance test 2023 can visit the official website at – phd-entrance.samarth.ac.in – and register for the same. Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the entrance exam and pay the application fee is till September 8.

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Important Dates To Remember

Online Application Form Submission date: August 9 to September 8 (up to 09:00 PM)

Deadline of fee payment: September 8 (up to 11:50 PM)

Application Correction Window Opens: September 9 to September 11 (up to 11:50 PM)

Downloading of Admit Cards: To be announced

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Application Fee

General category candidates applying for the National level Entrance test are required to pay an application fee of Rs 1,200 for the test. Other Backward Class (Non-creamy layer)/Gen-Economically Weaker Section will be charged Rs 1,100 and Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, third gender and Person with Benchmark Disability category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,000.

Other than this, general category candidates applying for additional test papers will be charged Rs 800, while OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS, SC, ST, third gender, and PwBD category candidates will have to pay Rs 700.

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: No age limit for candidates appearing in this PhD entrance test for DU, JNU, BHU and BBAU. Though, candidates may be required to fulfil the age criteria of the university.

Educational Qualification: The candidates applying must have a minimum postgraduate/equivalent degree to appear in the PhD entrance test. Candidates who are still in the qualifying exam can also apply for the test.

NTA PhD Entrance Test 2023: Exam Pattern

The medium of the entrance test question papers will be English, except for Language papers. The computer based (CBT) mode examination will carry 100 marks MCQs in each paper which will have two sections. Section 1 will have research methodology and section 2 will be subject specific. Candidates must complete their papers in a duration of 3 hours or 180 minutes. Furthermore, as per the marking scheme, for each correct answer candidates will be awarded four marks whereas one mark will be deducted for every incorrect answer.

For related queries or clarifications, applicants can call NTA Help Desk at 011 4075 9000 or drop a mail to NTA at phd@nta.ac.in.

