CMAT 2021 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the upcoming CMAT 2021 MBA entrance exam, which was scheduled to be held on 22nd and 27th February 2021, as per the latest updates. The CMAT Exam is now likely to be held now in the last week of March 2021 or early April-2021.

The candidates who are preparing for the examination and yet to complete the CMAT 2021 application process can now do so until 25th February via exam portal cmat.nta.nic.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the direct link below through which the candidates can complete the registration process.

Here, we have also mentioned the process through which the candidates can complete the registration process:

Step 1: Log onto the NTA’s CMAT 2021 portal i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Find and Click on Link for Apply for CMAT 2021

Step 3: You will be redirected to new page, Click on New Registration Link

Step 4: You will be taken to page with instructions for CMAT 2021 Exam

Step 5: Click Proceed to reach the application form and fill it

Step 6: Upload scanned copy of passport size photo and your signature

Step 7: Pay the requisite amount of application fee

Step 8: Download the confirmation page and take printout for future reference

As per the revised exam pattern, the CMAT 2021 exam will now have an additional (optional) section under the banner of Innovation & Entrepreneurship. This new section will consist of 25 questions which have to be answered in the timeframe of 30 minutes.

The candidates who had applied for the exam earlier can opt for this new course by editing their application forms during the correction window, which will be made available after the closure of fresh registrations.