New Delhi: In the wake of nationwide lockdown to contain spread of the COVID-19 virus, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application for the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) entrance examination to May 15.

Informing about the decision, the JNU Vice Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar wrote on Twitter, "This is for the information of all prospective student applicants that due to the prevailing difficult circumstances, the NTA has extended the deadline of registration and submission of application forms for the JNUEE 2020 entrance examinations to May 15, 2020."

This is the second time that the NTA has extended the deadline for submission of application forms for entrance in the JNU.

Earlier on March 30, the National Testing Agency extended the last date to April 30. However, with lockdown extended to May 3 by the Union government, the agency has decided to re-push the deadline to May 15.