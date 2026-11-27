NTA Recruitment 2026: Applications open for 15 office assistant vacancies at nta.ac.in

The NTA has announced a recruitment drive to fill 15 Office Assistant and other posts, with applications open through its official portal, nta.ac.in. Check the complete eligibility requirements and job profile below.

Share Share Article Facebook

WhatsApp

X

Email

Telegram

Linkedin https://www.india.com/education/nta-recruitment-2026-applications-open-for-15-office-assistant-vacancies-at-nta-ac-in-8548597/ Copy

The role involves assisting with daily administrative and clerical operations within the assigned office. File image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications to fill 15 Office Assistant posts in the organization. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official NTA website at nta.ac.in.

What are the eligibility criteria?

To be eligible for the post, candidates must possess a graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. Applicants are also required to have working knowledge of computers, including MS Word, MS Excel, PowerPoint, email, and internet applications, as well as good written and spoken communication skills in English and Hindi.

Also Read | To curb paper leaks, NTA removes 600 old experts from panel, 5000 new faces inducted

What are the key responsibilities?

The role involves assisting with daily administrative and clerical operations within the assigned office. Responsibilities include maintaining physical and electronic files, scanning and dispatching correspondence, preparing meeting minutes and routine reports, and updating databases and spreadsheets. Candidates will also manage inter-departmental file movement, coordinate schedules and logistics for meetings, workshops, and NTA examinations, handle visitor and telephone inquiries, safeguard confidential records, and perform additional duties assigned by senior officials.

What is the selection process?

Selection will be conducted through a process determined by the NTA, which may include application scrutiny and a personal interview. The agency reserves the right to fix selection criteria, shortlisting parameters, and the number of candidates called for each stage, and the decision of the competent authority will be final.

Also Read | JEE Main 2027: NTA opens fresh application window for session 1; Check conditions

What is the process to apply?

Candidates must submit their applications via email at recruitment@nta.ac.in, attaching a detailed CV/resume along with self-attested copies of documents verifying their educational qualifications, work experience, and identity. The email subject line must read: “Application for the post of Office Assistant (OA), NTA”.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of NTA.

NTA removes 600 old experts from panel

Questions are constantly being raised about the country’s major entrance exams – NEET UG, JEE Main, CUET, and UGC NET. To provide relaxation to candidates, the National Testing Agency has taken a major step. Learning from paper leaks and exam irregularities, the agency has begun overhauling its entire system. In this connection, the NTA has removed approximately 600 former subject matter experts from its examination panel.

The National Testing Agency has replaced its old subject matter experts with more than 5,000 new academics, scientists, researchers, and translators from across the country. The NTA’s objective is clear and it leaves no stone unturned.JEE, CUET, etc. to make the examination system transparent and win back the trust of students. The new experts will be responsible for highly confidential tasks such as question paper preparation, translation, and question checking.