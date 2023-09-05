Home

NTA Recruitment: Application Date Extended Till September 12; Apply At At recruitment.nta.nic.in

The candidate should be below the age of 56 at the time of applying to qualify for the various posts offered by the National Testing Agency.

The deadline to apply for the different positions has now been extended to September 12 this year.

There is good news for candidates applying for the posts of Director (Group A), Joint Director (Group A), and Research Scientist (Group A) offered by the National Testing Agency (NTA). The deadline to apply for the different positions has now been extended to September 12 this year. So those who missed the chance earlier can apply for the vacancies now. Candidates can fill out the application form available on the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in. Meanwhile, the receipt of the application in NTA through Proper Channel (Cadre Controlling Authority/ Parent Organisation) has also been deferred up to September 18.

What Is The Age Limit For NTA Recruitment?

In order to be eligible for the posts, a candidate must be below the age of 56 at the time of application.

The official notification by the National Testing Agency further read, “For Eligibility Criteria/Qualification/Experience, process of Application and Selection, etc. Please see the Vacancy Notification and Corrigendum/ Addendum thereto at http://recruitment.nta.ac.in.”

Candidates can check out the official notification at:

https://nta.ac.in/Download/Notice/Notice_20230904201411.pdf

How To Apply For NTA Vacancies 2023

Those who wish to apply for the various positions offered by the National Testing Agency can follow the steps provided below:

Step 1. The first thing you need to do is go to the official website of NTA at recruitment.nta.nic.in

Step 2. Next, click on the link saying, ‘Recruitment in NTA on Deputation 2023’

Step 3. After that, read the advertisement that will appear on your screens carefully

Step 4. Now click on the link with the title, ‘Recruitment in NTA on Deputation’

Step 5. Next, register yourself using your email id and log in using your credentials

Step 6. Fill out the NTA application form

Step 7. Next, pay the fee as per your category and hit the ‘submit’ button

Step 8. Lastly, do not forget to download the application form, and take a printout for future reference

On the other hand, candidates can also apply directly using the link.

https://examinationservices.nic.in/recsys23/root/Home.aspx?enc=Ei4cajBkK1gZSfgr53ImFdyjti2m8EDkNwdDoyf3gQNMwx3lP2dAMH3UWLIowAJS

The latest recruitment drive by NTA aims to fill up 28 vacancies.

To receive any further details, candidates may check out the official website at https://recruitment.nta.nic.in.

