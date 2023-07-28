Home

AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card Released At aiapget.nta.nic.in, Direct Link Here

AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card: Candidates appearing for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 can visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in and download their call letters.

The AIAPGET will be conducted on July 31. (Representative Image)

AIAPGET Admit Card 2023: The All India Ayush Postgraduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 admit cards have been released by National Testing Agency (NTA). Aspiring candidates who want to appear for All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 can visit the official website at aiapget.nta.nic.in and download their call letters as soon as possible. The AIAPGET will be conducted on July 31. The computer-based mode examination is held for admission to Postgraduate AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) courses for the academic session 2023-24. This will include All India and state quota seats for admission to MD/ MS Courses in Ayurveda, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy system of medicine for all AYUSH colleges, institutions and universities across the country.

AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card: Guidelines To Follow

• As per the notice issued by the NTA, the AIAPGET admit card is issued provisionally to the candidates, subject to the fulfilment of the eligibility conditions.

• Candidates must not change any entry made in the admit card or mutilate the document.

• Issue of the AIAPGET admit card does not mean the acceptance of a candidate’s eligibility. This shall be further scrutinised at subsequent stages of the admission process.

• Candidates are advised to preserve a hard copy of their AIAPGET hall ticket for future reference.

AIAPGET 2023 Admit Card: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official site of NTA for AIAPGET 2023- aiapget.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the ‘AIAPGET 2023 admit card’ link on the home page.

Step 3: A new tab will open. Enter the login details (Application Form Number and Date of Birth) and click on submit.

Step 4: After entering the required details, AIAPGET 2023 hall ticket will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Carefully review all the details mentioned and download the admit card.

Direct link

Applicants are advised to keep an eye on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in and the AIAPGET 2023 portal to stay updated about any related changes or announcements related to the examination. If any candidate comes across any discrepancies in the details provided or face any difficulties in downloading the admit card, they can reach the NTA help desk at 011-40759000 or get in touch via email at aiapget@nta.ac.in for assistance.

