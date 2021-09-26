New Delhi: The National Testing Agency has announced the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) admit card for programmes such as Undergraduate and Postgraduate. Eligible candidates can download their admit cards from the official websites bbauet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - Rajasthan: 3 Candidates Held For Hiding Bluetooth Devices in Slipper During REET Exam; Two Others Arrested

The exams are scheduled to commence from September 28 to 30 and October 1, 3, and 4. Meanwhile, the admit card has only been issued for the students who are appearing for the exams on Sept 28(Tuesday). The admit cards will be released later for the other candidates.

The examination is scheduled to be held in three ways; Hybrid mode, pen and paper mode (OMR based), and Computer-based(CBT) respectively.

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) Admit card 2021: Steps to Download

In order to ease the candidates, here are some of the steps we have mentioned for you to download the admit card.