Banaras Hindu University Entrance Exam 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to hold the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Test 2021 for undergraduate and postgraduates programmes for the upcoming academic year 2021-2022 from September 28 to Sept 30. The BHU entrance exams will also be conducted on October 1, 3, and 4 2021. Eligible candidates can fill up the admission form.

NTA, the government agency has also released the schedule of the Banaras Hindu University Entrance Exam 2021 on its site. The steps to download the admit card will be displayed on the official website of NTA–bhuet.nta.nic.n, and nta.ac.in later.

Further NTA's notice has provided a helpdesk number so that any candidate who has any queries or clarifications can refer to the number or write to it. One can call the NTA Help desk number at 011 40759000 and or write it to NTA at bhu@nta.ac.in.

The Undergraduate Entrance Test(UET) will be conducted for 23 test papers. While Postgraduate Entrance Test(PET) will be conducted for 94 papers. The examinations are likely to be held in 200 cities.

The examinations will be conducted through the Pen and Paper Mode(OMR Based), Hybrid Tablets, and Computer Based Test, commonly known as CBT.