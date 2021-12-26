New Delhi: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Sunday postponed the Kannada paper for University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) exam scheduled to be held today, due to technical issues. NTA said the exam will be held again for the candidates who applied fir it, and new scheduled will be announced soon.Also Read - CBSE Board Exams 2021-22: No CBSE Class 10, 12 Student to Fail This Year? Here's What Board Says

“Due to technical issues at some centres of UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 examination in Subject “Kannada” held on December 26 (Shift-1) in CBT mode, the scheduled examination could not be conducted. NTA has decided to reschedule the Examination of these impacted candidates. The revised date for the rescheduled examination will be uploaded shortly along with the revised admit card for these candidates,” NTA said in the notification issued on the official website. Also Read - SSC CGL Exam 2021: Important Notice Released For Candidates at ssc.nic.in; Read Details Here

The NTA asked the candidates to regularly visit the official website https://ugcnet.nta.nic.to get updates on revised schedule. Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Latest Update: Aspirants Demand 4 Attempts, Relaxation in Board Exam Criteria This Year | Details Here

Currently, he phase 2 of UGC NET is being held, which is scheduled to end on December 27. The third phase is scheduled for January 4 and 5. The admit cards for the phase has not been released yet.