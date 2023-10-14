Home

Education

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: Registration Begins at swayam.nta.ac.in; Check Exam Date, Marking Scheme

Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Semester application form by visiting the official website - https://swayam.nta.ac.in/.

NTA SWAYAM Exam Date 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting the exam for the courses offered under the Study Webs of Active–Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) for the July 2023 Semester. The registration process will close on October 30. Interested and eligible candidates can fill up the NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Semester application form by visiting the official website – https://swayam.nta.ac.in/ and www.nta.ac.in. The testing agency will open the application correction window between November 1 to November 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the examination on November 30, December 1, and December 2, 2023. The exam will be held for 390 papers. Some of the papers will be held in CBT mode while some others

will be held in hybrid mode, i.e., partly in CBT mode and partly in paper pen mode. Candidates must apply for SWAYAM 2023 (July Semester) “Online” ONLY by accessing the website https://swayam.nta.ac.in/. The Application Form other than online mode would not be accepted in any case. Check exam dates, steps to fill application form, and other details here.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 Application Form

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 Information Bulletin

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023: Check Steps to Fill NTA SWAYAM July 2023 Semester application form

Follow the steps given below to Apply Online:

Step 1: Apply for Online Registration using your own Email ID – Use the same email ID used for Registration on the SWAYAM portal.

Step 2: Fill in the Online Application Form and upload a photograph, signature, category/PwD certificate if applicable

Step 3: Pay the fee using the Payment Gateway(s) integrated to the Online Application through Net Banking / Debit Card / Credit Card / Paytm/UPI / Wallet and keep proof of fee paid.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 Application Fee

General (UR): ₹ 750/- (per course )

General (UR):₹ 600/- (per course ) for additional Course(s)

SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL): ₹ 500/- (per course )

SC/ST/PwD/OBC-(NCL): ₹ 400/- (per course ) for additional Course(s)

Eligibility Criteria for SWAYAM 2023 (July Semester)

The student/learner who has enrolled in any of the 389 courses in the July, 2023 semester is eligible for appearing in the examination of that course. Shift-wise and course-wise examination schedule is given at Annexure-II.

The students, who obtained 40% marks in term end written test conducted by NTA and 40% marks in internal assessment separately, will be eligible for certificate and credit transfer.

NTA SWAYAM July Exam 2023 Marking Scheme

Un-answered/un-attempted will be given no marks.

To answer a MCQ, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option/mostappropriate option.

In case a Question is dropped due to some technical error, full marks shall be given to all the candidates who have attempted it.

In case of any ambiguity in translation/construction of a question in the exam, its English version shall be treated as final and the decision of NTA shall be final in this regard.

Candidates shall appear in the exam at their own cost at the Examination Centre on the Date/ Shift and time indicated on their respective Admit Cards which would be issued by the NTA in due course through its website.

Candidates are NOT allowed to carry Instruments, Geometry or Pencil box, Handbag, Purse, any kind of Paper/ Stationery/ Textual material (printed or written material), Eatables (loose or packed), Mobile Phone/ Earphone/ Microphone/ Pager, Calculator, DocuPen, Slide Rules, Log Tables, Camera, Tape Recorder, Electronic Watches with facilities of calculator, any metallic item or electronic gadgets/ devices in the Examination Hall/Room. Smoking, chewing gutka, spitting etc. in the Examination Room/Hall is strictly prohibited

