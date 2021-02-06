JEE Main Admit Card 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA), which is conducting JEE Main 2021, will soon release the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in. The NTA had earlier in an official notification stated that the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 for February session is expected to be released in the second week of February. Notably, the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 will be released for the exam scheduled from February 23 to 26, 2021. Also Read - AISSEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Download Sainik School Admit Card 2021 at aissee.nta.nic.in

In order to download the JEE Main Admit Card 2021, registered candidates have to enter their application number and date of birth or application number and password on the official portal.

Candidates must note that the JEE Main Admit Card 2021 contains many important details such as personal information, the date and time of the JEE exam and the venue of the examination. Before entering the exam hall, candidates need to read all the details carefully and follow them. Moeover, the candidates need to follow rules related to COVID-19.

Here’s How To Download JEE Main Admit Card 2021

1) First visit the official site jeemain.nta.nic.in

2) Then on the homepage, click on the “JEE Main admit card 2021” link

3) Login using the application number and password/date of birth

4) The admit card of JEE Main 2021 will be displayed on the screen

5) Download JEE Main admit card and take a print out of it

Notably, candidates, who are seeking admissions to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Lucknow, will also have to appear for JEE Main instead of Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE) this year.