UGC NET 2019 Answer Key: The UGC NET 2019 answer key for the December exam is expected to be released on Sunday or Monday. Candidates must keep a tab on the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, in case there is an update on the result.

All those who appeared for the UGC NET 2019 exam must tally their answers with the ones on the answer key. Further, students will also get 3 to 5 days to raise objections or bring to light any discrepancy in the answer key.

The result for the UGC NET 2019 December exam is expected to be out by December 31, 2019.

This year, over 10 lakh students applied for the UGC NET 2019 December examination.

It must be noted that the June exam will be held from June 15 to 20, 2020, for which the online registration process will begin from March 16.

National Eligibility Test or UGC NET examination is conducted for checking the eligibility of Junior Research Fellowships of JRFs as well as for Assistant Professor Posts. There is no age limit for Assistant Professor Examination. However, JRF has an age limit and candidates above 30 years of age are not eligible to apply.