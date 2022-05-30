UGC NET 2022: The extended application window for the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2021 and June 2022 merged cycles is ending today, i.e May 30, 2022 at 5 pm. Interested candidates who are yet to apply for the exam can do so by visiting the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Exam Registration Ends Tomorrow: Check Direct Link, Application Fee Here

The UGC-NET 2022 application window was reopened on May 24, 2022 and the last date to apply was May 20. The dates were extended after the candidates’ request. Also Read - CUET PG 2022: NTA Adds 8 New Universities For Admission In Postgraduate Courses; Check Details HERE

As per the official notice by UGC, candidates will be able to make corrections in their particulars in the online application form from May 31 to June 1, 2022 till 9 pm. Also Read - CUET PG 2022: NTA Adds 8 New Universities For Admission; Check Application Link, Details On Exam Date

UGC NET 2022: How to apply online?

Visit the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the registration tab available on the homepage

Fill the required details in the application form

Pay the application fees

Download and take a print out for further need.

Direct link to apply for UGC NET 2022