UGC NET 2022 Exam: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has started the application correction window for UGC NET December 2021 and NET June 2022 (merged cycle) today, June 01, 2022. During this period, candidates can make changes to their UGC NET application form and update their details accordingly. To access the application form, registered candidates are advised to visit the UGC NET’s official website —ugcnet.nta.nic.in. It is to be noted that the candidates can make changes to their application form till 9:00 PM on June 01, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Admit Card to Release Soon: Here's How to Download

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to edit application form Also Read - Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2022: Wonderful Job Opportunity For Graduates. Apply For These Posts Before June 10

UGC NET Dec 2021 and NET June 2022: Here’s How to Edit Application Form

Go to the UGC NET’s official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

ugcnet.nta.nic.in. On the homepage, click on the “ Correction Window for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) ” link.

” link. Enter the login credentials to sign in to the portal.

Now edit the application form accordingly.

Submit the form.

Download the submitted UGC NET application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

For further clarification, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in. Also Read - CGPSC Recruitment 2022: Register For 80 Peon Posts at psc.cg.gov.in| Read Details Here