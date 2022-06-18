NTA UGC NET 2022 Latest Update: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will soon release the examination date for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). It is to be noted that the UGC NET 2022 Exam date will be announced at its official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in. This year, NTA has started the registration process for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) on April 30, 2022. The last to fill out the UGC NET application form was May 20, 2022.Also Read - JEE Main 2022: When Will NTA Release Admit Card? Check Examination Date, Other Details Here

This year, the examination will be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM. Below are some of the important details about the UGC NET exam 2022.

UGC NET December 2021, June 2022: Check Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application form: 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: 20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: 21 May 2022 to 23 May 2022

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: To be announced later on the website

Dates of Examination: To be announced later on the website

Timing of Examination: First Shift Second Shift(09:00 am to 12:00 pm) Second shift(03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)

Why is UGC NET 2022 conducted?

The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted UGC NET exams to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year.

UGC NET 2022: Check Mode of Examination

The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

UGC NET 2022: Check Pattern of Examination

The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers.

Paper I

Marks 100

Number of Questions: 50

MCQ: The questions in Paper I intends to assess the teaching/ research aptitude of the candidate. It will primarily be designed to test reasoning ability, reading comprehension, divergent thinking and general awareness of the Candidate.

Paper II

Marks 200

Number of Questions: 100

MCQ: This is based on the subject selected by the candidate and will assess domain knowledge.

UGC NET 2022: Check Medium of Question Paper

The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only.

UGC NET 2022: Check Marking Scheme

Each question carries 02 (two) marks.

For each correct response, the candidate will get 02 (two) marks.

There is no negative marking for incorrect responses.

No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.

To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as the correct option.

For more details, candidates can check the information bulletin shared HERE