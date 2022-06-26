UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency(NTA) is all set to conduct the UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) exams from July 08, 2022. According to the reports, the Agency is likely to release the UGC NET 2022 Admit Card soon. Once the hall tickets are released, candidates can download the UGC NET 2022 Admit Card from the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in This year, the examination will be held on July 08, 09, 11, 12, and August 12, 13, and 14, 2022.Also Read - India Post Recruitment 2022: Applications Begins For 24 Staff Car Driver Posts; Apply Before This Date

Candidates can check the UGC NET 2022 Examination schedule from its official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the website. The Examination shall be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The exams are scheduled to be held in two shifts. The first shift will begin at 9:00 AM and continue till 12:00 PM. The second shift will begin at 3:00 PM and end at 6:00 PM.

UGC NET 2022 Admit Card: How to Download?

Students follow the steps provided below to check and download UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “ UGC NET 2022 Admit Card. “

“ Enter the login credentials such as the application number, date of birth, and security pin.

Now click on the submit option.

Your UGC NET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the UGC NET 2022 Hall Ticket and take a printout of it for future reference.

RECAP: It is mandatory to carry the hall ticket of UGC NET 2022 to the exam centre. Candidates must also note that the UGC NET admit card 2022 will not be sent by post to anyone and can be downloaded online only. The National Testing Agency(NTA) conducted UGC NET exams to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for ‘Assistant Professor’ and ‘Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor’ in Indian universities and colleges. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year.