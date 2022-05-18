NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) will end the registration process for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) on May 20, 2022. Candidates can fill the UGC NET 2022 application form by visiting the official website of UGC NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can edit their application form from May 21. The last date to edit the application form is May 23.Also Read - HURL Non-Executive Recruitment 2022: Apply For 390 Posts at hurlr22.net.in| Check Last Date, Other Details Here

Here’s all you need to know about the UGC NET 2022 Application Form

UGC NET 2022: Check Important Dates

Online registration and submission of Application form: 30 April 2022 to 20 May 2022

Last date for successful transaction of Examination fee: 20 May 2022 (up to 11:50 P.M)

Correction in the Particulars of Application Form online only: 21 May 2022 to 23 May 2022

Downloading of Admit Card from NTA Website: To be announced later on website

Dates of Examination: To be announced later on website

Timing of Examination: First Shift Second Shift(09:00 am to 12:00 pm) Second shift(03:00 pm to 06:00 pm)

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to fill out the application form.

How to Apply For UGC NET 2022 Registration?

Visit the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) “

“ You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the “New Registration” option.

Click on the ‘Click Here to Proceed’ option after reading the instructions.

Enter your registration details.

Once registration is completed, log in again with the newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the UGC NET Application form .

. Pay the application fee.

Download the UGC NET Application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

UGC NET 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to their respective categories given below are advised to pay the application fee.

General Category: Rs 1100

OBC-(NCL)/EWS: Rs 550

SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third gender: Rs 275

Why is UGC NET Conducted?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.