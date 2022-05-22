NTA UGC NET 2022 Exam Registration: The National Testing Agency(NTA) has extended the registration process for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) till May 30, 2022. Candidates can fill the UGC NET 2022 application form by visiting the official website of UGC NTA at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.Also Read - NEET UG 2022 Application Correction Window to Open Soon; Read Details Here

The announcement was made by the UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar through his official Twitter account. "In pursuant to representations from the candidates, regarding submission of online application form for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles), it has been decided to extend the last date for submission and fee payment to 30 May 2022," he tweeted.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been entrusted by the University Grants Commission (UGC) with the task of conducting UGC-NET, which is a test to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to fill out the application form.

How to Apply For NTA UGC NET Dec 2021, June 2022 Registration?

Visit the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) “

“ You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the “New Registration” option.

Click on the ‘Click Here to Proceed’ option after reading the instructions.

Enter your registration details.

Once registration is completed, log in again with the newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the UGC NET Application form .

. Pay the application fee.

Download the UGC NET Application form.

Take a printout of the application form for future reference.

NTA UGC NET Dec 2021, June 2022 Application Fee

Candidates belonging to their respective categories given below are advised to pay the application fee.

General Category: Rs 1100

OBC-(NCL)/EWS: Rs 550

SC / ST / Person with Disabilities(PwD)/Third gender: Rs 275

For further clarification, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.