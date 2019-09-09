NTA UGC NET December exam 2019: The online registration process for National Eligibility Test 2019 will begin on Monday on official website nta.ac.in. Interested candidates can apply on the official website till October 9.

NTA UGC NET 2019 exam will be conducted from December 2 to 6, 2019.

It must be noted that the June exam will be held from June 15 to 20, 2020, for which the online registration process will begin from March 16.

Here is how you can apply for UGC NET December 2019 exam:

Step 1: Go on the official website nta.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link which says ‘UGC NET 2019 December registration’

Step 3: Now, fill in all the details asked

Step 4: Login via new registration number

Step 5: Upload images and download

Step 6: Pay the fees

The National Eligibility Test (NET) is conducted for determining the eligibility for the position of Assistant Professor and Junior Research Fellowships.