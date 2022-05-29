NTA UGC NET 2022 Registration: The National Testing Agency will end the registration process for UGC-NET Dec 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles) tomorrow, May 30, 2022. Interested candidates can visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in to apply for the UGC NET Exams 2021 and 2022. Candidates who wish to make changes or corrections to the UGC NET 2022 Application form can do so from May 31 to June 1 till 9:00 pm. Earlier, the last date to register for UGC NET Exam 2022 was May 20, 2022.Also Read - UPSC Civil Service Final Result 2021 to Release Soon: Check Official Websites, Steps to Download Merit List

"Candidates will be able to make corrections in their pariculars in their respective online application form (as per Annexure-1) at https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in, during 31 May 2022 to 01 June 2022 (up to 09:00 P.M.)", according to the official notification. Candidates should note that the UGC NET Exam date will be announced later.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps, and a direct link to fill out the UGC NET 2022 application form.

NTA UGC NET December 2021, June 2022 Registration: How to Apply Online?

Go to the official website of UGC NET on ugcnet.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “ Registration of Online Application Form for UGC-NET Dec. 2021 & June 2022 (merged cycles) “

“ You will be directed to a new webpage.

Click on the “New Registration” option.

Click on the ‘Click Here to Proceed’ option after reading the instructions.

Enter your registration details.

Once registration is completed, log in again with the newly generated ID and password.

Fill in the UGC NET Application form . Pay the application fee.

. Pay the application fee. Download the UGC NET Application form and take a printout of it for future reference.

Below is the direct link for you to fill out the NET 2022 Application form:

NTA UGC NET Dec 2021, June 2022 Registration: Application Fee to Pay?

Candidates belonging to the General Category are required to pay Rs 1100 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to the OBC-(NCL)/EWS categories are required to pay Rs 550. SC / ST / Person with Disabilities (PwD)/Third gender categories candidates are required to pay Rs 275. For further clarification, the candidates can contact 011-40759000 or email at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.