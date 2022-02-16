NTA UGC NET Result: University Grant Commission (UGC) on Wednesday said that the results for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 exams will be declared in a day or two. The National testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the UGC NET June 2021 and Dec 2020 Combined Exam Result on the official website -Marks@ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Exam was held in three phases. The first phase was held from 20th November 2021 to 5th December 2021; the second phase was from 23rd Dec to 27th Dec 2021 and the third phase was from 4th to 5th January 2022 in online mode.

In a statement, the UGC said, “Due to covid pandemic, the conduct of December 2020 UGC-NET could not take place. Consequently, the UGC-NET of December 2020 and June 2021 cycles were conducted together by NTA between Nov, 2021 and Jan, 2022.”

How to Check NTA UGC NET 2022 Result

Visit the official website of NTA UGC NET, i.e., ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Login with your Application Number and Date of Birth or Password and enter Security Pin as displayed and Submit. Click on “NTA UGC NET June 2021 & December 2020 Result” You will see the link to Download Scorecard. Down, Save & take a print out of the result for future reference

For any kind of query regarding exam result, candidates can also contact Head, UGC NET Bureau, University of Delhi, South Campus, Benito Juarez Marg, New Delhi, Pin Code-110021, Phone Number (011-24116316, 24115416, 24115419).