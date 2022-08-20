NTPC Recruitment 2022: National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has invited applications from candidates to apply for Assistant Officer(safety) posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of NTPC at ntpc.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till August 26, 2022. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.Also Read - UGC Recruitment 2022: Apply For Secretary, Other Posts at ugc.ac.in| Check Notification Here

Important Dates For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Commencement of online application: August 12, 2022

Last date for the Online application: August 26, 2022

Vacancy Details For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Through this recruitment drive, a total of 20 vacant posts will be filled.

Assistant Officer(Safety): 20 posts

Eligibility Criteria For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Education Qualification

Education Qualification: Engineering Degree in Mechanical/Electrical/Production/ with at least 60% marks from a recognized University/Institution with a full time Diploma in Industrial Safety from Regional Labor Institute/Institution recognized under the Factories/Act/Rules or Engineering Degree in Industrial Safety/Fire and Safety with at least 60 % marks from a University/Institution recognized under the Factories Act/Rules. Candidates can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification shared below.

Direct Link: Download NTPC Recruitment Notification

Application Fee For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Candidates belonging to the General / EWS / OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300. The SC / ST / PwBD / XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Pay Scale For NTPC Recruitment 2022

Pay Scale for recruitment: IDA(Rs 30, 000- Rs 120000)

NTPC recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The maximum age of the candidates should be 30 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

The candidates who are eligible can apply for the vacancies by logging in to the corporation’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or by visiting the careers section at www.ntpc.co.in.