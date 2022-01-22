NTPC Limited Recruitment 2022: NTPC Limited NTPC has invited applications for the posts of General Surgeons and Specialist (General Medicine) for its hospitals at projects and stations. There are a total of 15 vacancies, 8 for the post of General Surgeons and 7 for Specialist (General Medicin). The eligible candidates can apply online through NTPC’s official site– careers.ntpc.co.in. The application process will close on January 27.Also Read - RRB NTPC Level 2 Exam: Railway Has Shortlisted Over 7 Lakh Candidates

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

General Surgeon: MBBS with MS/DNB in General Surgery.

Specialist: MBBS with MD/DNB.

Note- Qualification should be recognized by National Medical Commission (formerly Medical Council of India)

Experience Requirements

For E4 level: Minimum one year of experience/ practice after MS/DNB (General Surgery).

For E3 level: Fresh MS/DNB (General Surgery)

Note: Candidates recruited in E3 grade with MS/DNB qualification will be placed in E4 grade after one year of experience.

The age limit of the candidate should be above 37 years of age.

Pay Scale

For E3 level: Rs. 60,000 — 1,80,000

For E4 level: Rs. 70,000-2,00,000

How To Apply

Interested candidates should log on to NTPC’s website careers.ntpc.co.in or visit careers section at www.ntpc.co.in for applying.

Candidates are required to possess a valid email ID.

Candidate belonging to General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a non-refundable registration fee of Rs. 300.

The SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates need not pay the registration fee.

Payment of Application Fee

For Payment in offline mode, State Bank of India has been authorized to collect the registration fee, in a specially opened account (A/C No. 30987919993) at CAG branch, New Delhi (Code: 09996), on behalf of NTPC. Candidate has to approach the nearby SBI branch with a printout of the “pay-in-slip” which is available on the application registration portal. The pay-in-slip printed from the portal should only be used for depositing the fee for proper crediting of amount in the allocated account. On receipt of the money, the bank will issue a unique Journal Number and a Branch Code of the bank collecting the money. This journal number and the branch code are to be filled up by the candidate during online registration.

For Payment in online mode, candidates have the option to pay the fees online through net banking, debit card (Rupay debit cards Only) / Credit Card). The online payment option will be available on the website.

After applying online, candidate is required to download the registration slip generated by the system with unique registration number. Copy of registration slip may be retained by the candidate for future reference.

No document is required to be sent to us by post.

Other Details

Before final recruitment, aandidates will have to undergo medical examination at any of the NTPC hospitals. No relaxation in health standards will be allowed. For more related details candidates can check the official site of UPSC.