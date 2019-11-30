NTPC Recruitment 2019: Today is the last day for submitting the online application for National Thermal Power Corporation Ltd (NTPC) Recruitment 2019. Interested candidates must complete filling the application form as the soonest by visiting the official website – ntpccoalmines.in.

The NTPC announced the recruitment drive for vacancies in as many as 77 posts – including 27 Mine Overman posts and 43 for Mining Sirdas. Selected candidates will be posted to Pakri Barwadih Coal Mining Project, Jharkhand.

Eligible candidates will have to appear for an objective type is written examination (Aptitude and Technical Test) which will be conducted at Hazaribag in Jharkhand. Candidates can check the NTPC website for details on how to apply.

Candidates must note that they will need to send their documents in proof of qualification, experience, age, caste certificate, service certificate etc along with the application form.

The written exam for NTPC Recruitment 2019 is scheduled to be held on December 22, and the results for the same will be declared on January 4, 2020.