NTPC Recruitment 2020: Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced recruitment of 70 Diploma Engineer for various projects on its official website @ntpccareers.com. The last date to apply online is December 12, 2020. Find all details below:

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy

Mining: 40 vacancies

Mechanical: 12 vacancies

Electrical: 10 vacancies

Mine Survey: 8 vacancies

Direct link to apply

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification:

Mining: Those applying for this vacancy must have a full-time regular Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Electrical: For this post, a candidate must possess a full-time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mechanical: For this category, you will need a full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with minimum 70% marks.

Mine Survey: This one requires you to have a full-time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying with minimum 70% marks.

NTPC Recruitment 2020: Fee

General/ OBC/ EWS- Rs. 300/-

SC/ST/XSM- Nil

Here’s how you can apply NTPC Recruitment 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant job

Step 3: Fill in the details asked

Step 4: Upload the required documents

Step 5: Pay the fees

Step 6: Submit the application form