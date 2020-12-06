NTPC Recruitment 2020: Indian Public Sector Undertaking (PSU) National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has announced recruitment of 70 Diploma Engineer for various projects on its official website @ntpccareers.com. The last date to apply online is December 12, 2020. Find all details below:
NTPC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy
Mining: 40 vacancies
Mechanical: 12 vacancies
Electrical: 10 vacancies
Mine Survey: 8 vacancies
Direct link to apply
NTPC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualification:
Mining: Those applying for this vacancy must have a full-time regular Diploma in Mining/ Mining & Mine Surveying Engineering with minimum 70% marks.
Electrical: For this post, a candidate must possess a full-time regular Diploma in Electrical / Electrical & Electronics Engineering with minimum 70% marks.
Mechanical: For this category, you will need a full-time regular Diploma in Mechanical/ Production Engineering with minimum 70% marks.
Mine Survey: This one requires you to have a full-time regular Diploma in Mine Survey/ Diploma in Mining Engineering/Diploma in Mining & Mine Surveying with minimum 70% marks.
NTPC Recruitment 2020: Fee
General/ OBC/ EWS- Rs. 300/-
SC/ST/XSM- Nil
Here’s how you can apply NTPC Recruitment 2020:
Step 1: Visit the official website of NTPC
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the relevant job
Step 3: Fill in the details asked
Step 4: Upload the required documents
Step 5: Pay the fees
Step 6: Submit the application form