NTPC Recruitment 2021: The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC Limited) on Wednesday announced the recruitment of Assistant Engineer and Assistant Chemist for 230 posts. Issuing a notification, the NTPC said that the last date for the submission of the form is March 10, 2021. Hence, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website ntpc.co.in.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

As per the notification from the NTPC, there are a total of 230 posts out of which 200 Posts in Electrical/Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation of Associate Engineer, 30 Posts of Assistant Chemist,

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Eligibility criteria

Assistant Engineer: For this post, the candidates must have an Engineering Degree in Electrical/ Mechanical/ Electronics/ Instrumentation with a minimum of 60 percent marks from a recognized university with one-year post qualification experience in operation/ Maintenance/Erection/Construction/Engineering in Thermal or Glass Power Plant.

Assistant Chemist: For this post, the candidates need to have an MSc degree in Chemistry with 60% marks from recognized university with one-year post qualification experience in water treatment plant process, water analysis.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Age limit

The candidates 30 years of age can apply for these posts.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Here’s how the selection process is done

As per the notification from the NTPC, the selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an online exam. The test will consist of 2 parts.

Subject Knowledge Test

Aptitude Test.

The candidates have to qualify separately in both parts.