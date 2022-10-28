NTPC Recruitment 2022: The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Engineering Executive Trainees through GATE-2022. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of NTPC at careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 11, 2022. A total of 864 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the vacancy, application form, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read - RPSC FSO Recruitment 2022: Registration For 200 Posts Begins From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

NTPC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates

The online application form begins: October 28, 2022

Last date to apply: November 11, 2022

NTPC Vacancy

Engineering Executive Trainees: 864 posts

NTPC Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

NTPC Educational Qualification: Full Time Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE will not less than 65% marks, as per respective Institute/University norms(55% for SC/ST/ PwBD candidates). Candidates must have appeared for the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering(GATE)- 2022.

NTPC Selection Process

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the education qualification and selection process through the recruitment notification shared below:

NTPC Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website careers.ntpc.co.in or ntpc.co.in till November 11, 2022. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official notification shared above.